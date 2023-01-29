Saint Joseph's (PA) faces George Mason following Greer's 31-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-11, 3-5 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (12-9, 4-4 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -7.5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays the George Mason Patriots after Lynn Greer III scored 31 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 92-91 overtime loss to the George Washington Colonials.

The Patriots have gone 10-1 at home. George Mason averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hawks have gone 3-5 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks eighth in the A-10 with 12.9 assists per game led by Greer averaging 4.4.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Oduro is averaging 15.1 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Patriots. Victor Bailey Jr. is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Erik Reynolds II is scoring 17.6 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Hawks. Charlie Brown is averaging 14.3 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

