Saint Joseph's (PA) faces George Washington after Brown's 25-point outing

Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (9-10, 3-4 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (10-9, 4-2 A-10) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph's (PA) takes on the George Washington Colonials after Charlie Brown scored 25 points in Saint Joseph's (PA)'s 74-68 win against the UMass Minutemen. The Colonials have gone 8-3 at home. George Washington is eighth in the A-10 with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Ricky Lindo Jr. averaging 5.2.

The Hawks are 3-4 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 21.9 points and 5.3 assists. Brendan Adams is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Erik Reynolds II is averaging 17.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Brown is averaging 14.6 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

