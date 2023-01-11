Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks take on the Duquesne Dukes on 3-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Duquesne Dukes (12-5, 2-2 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-9, 0-3 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) -2.5; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) looks to break its three-game skid when the Hawks play Duquesne. The Hawks are 5-3 on their home court. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 4-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dukes are 2-2 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Hawks and Dukes match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lynn Greer III is averaging 9.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Hawks.

Dae Dae Grant is averaging 15.9 points for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

