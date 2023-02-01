Rhode Island Rams (8-13, 4-5 A-10) at Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-11, 4-5 A-10)Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Joseph's (PA) -5.5; over/under is 143.5BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph's (PA) plays the Rhode Island Rams after Erik Reynolds II scored 30 points in Saint Joseph's (PA)'s 79-76 victory over the George Mason Patriots.The Hawks have gone 7-4 at home. Saint Joseph's (PA) averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.The Rams are 4-5 in conference matchups. Rhode Island is eighth in the A-10 giving up 70.0 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Charlie Brown is shooting 43.4% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph's (PA).Brayon Freeman averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 16.6 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.Rams: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.