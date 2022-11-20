Saint Joseph's (PA) plays Georgia after Reynolds' 32-point game

Georgia Bulldogs (3-1) vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-1)
Philadelphia; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on the Georgia Bulldogs after Erik Reynolds II scored 32 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 99-79 victory against the Albany (NY) Great Danes.
Saint Joseph’s (PA) finished 11-19 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Hawks averaged 67.6 points per game last season, 8.9 on free throws and 26.7 from 3-point range.
Georgia finished 6-26 overall with a 0-10 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 8.3 second chance points and 16.2 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.