Saint Joseph's (PA) plays Saint Bonaventure after Reynolds' 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-15, 7-9 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-16, 7-9 A-10) Olean, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Bonaventure -3.5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Erik Reynolds II scored 21 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 88-63 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Bonnies have gone 10-4 in home games. Saint Bonaventure has a 6-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawks have gone 7-9 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is ninth in the A-10 with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Brown averaging 4.5.

The Bonnies and Hawks face off Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 15.1 points. Chad Venning is averaging 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Advertisement

Lynn Greer III is averaging 11.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Hawks. Reynolds is averaging 18 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article