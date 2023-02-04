Saint Joseph's (PA) puts home win streak on the line against La Salle

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

La Salle Explorers (9-13, 3-6 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-11, 5-5 A-10) Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts La Salle looking to continue its three-game home winning streak. The Hawks are 8-4 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 5-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Explorers are 3-6 against A-10 opponents. La Salle averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 6-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is averaging 18 points for the Hawks. Cameron Brown is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Khalil Brantley is averaging 14.2 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Explorers. Fousseyni Drame is averaging 9.6 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 42.8% over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Explorers: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

