Saint Joseph's (PA) takes on La Salle, aims for 4th straight home win

La Salle Explorers (9-13, 3-6 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (11-11, 5-5 A-10) Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) -6.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Hawks take on La Salle.

The Hawks are 8-4 on their home court. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Explorers are 3-6 against conference opponents. La Salle allows 72.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is averaging 18 points for the Hawks. Cameron Brown is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Khalil Brantley is scoring 14.2 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Explorers. Fousseyni Drame is averaging 9.6 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Explorers: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

