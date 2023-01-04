Saint Joseph's (PA) visits Dayton following Holmes' 32-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-7, 0-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (10-5, 2-0 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -14.5; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: Dayton faces the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Daron Holmes scored 32 points in Dayton’s 69-55 victory against the Davidson Wildcats.

The Flyers have gone 8-0 in home games. Dayton averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 1- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Hawks are 0-1 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 3-5 record against teams over .500.

The Flyers and Hawks match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toumani Camara is averaging 11.2 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Flyers. Holmes is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Erik Reynolds II is averaging 18.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Charlie Brown is averaging 14 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

