Saint Joseph's (PA) visits Pennsylvania after Slajchert's 26-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-3) at Pennsylvania Quakers (5-4)
The Hawks are 0-0 in road games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 1-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Dingle is shooting 44.4% and averaging 21.1 points for the Quakers. Slajchert is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Pennsylvania.
Erik Reynolds II is averaging 18.4 points for the Hawks. Charlie Brown is averaging 11.4 points for Saint Joseph’s (PA).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.