Saint Joseph's (PA) visits Saint Bonaventure after Reynolds' 21-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (13-15, 7-9 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-16, 7-9 A-10) Olean, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Erik Reynolds II scored 21 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 88-63 loss to the VCU Rams. The Bonnies have gone 10-4 at home. Saint Bonaventure is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks are 7-9 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is fifth in the A-10 scoring 72.0 points per game and is shooting 42.7%.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Chad Venning is shooting 56.7% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Advertisement

Reynolds is shooting 42.6% and averaging 18.4 points for the Hawks. Cameron Brown is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article