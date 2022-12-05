Saint Joseph's (PA) visits Temple after Battle's 27-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (3-4) at Temple Owls (5-4) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Khalif Battle scored 27 points in Temple’s 83-73 victory over the VCU Rams. The Owls are 3-2 on their home court. Temple is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks are 1-0 on the road. Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up 76.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Battle averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 20.0 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Damian Dunn is shooting 47.4% and averaging 16.8 points for Temple.

Erik Reynolds II is averaging 20 points for the Hawks. Lynn Greer III is averaging 10.9 points for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

