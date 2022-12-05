Saint Joseph's (PA) visits Temple after Battle's 27-point outing

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (3-4) at Temple Owls (5-4)
The Hawks are 1-0 on the road. Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up 76.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Battle averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 20.0 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Damian Dunn is shooting 47.4% and averaging 16.8 points for Temple.
Erik Reynolds II is averaging 20 points for the Hawks. Lynn Greer III is averaging 10.9 points for Saint Joseph’s (PA).
