Saint Louis Billikens host the Drake Bulldogs for out-of-conference contest

Drake Bulldogs (8-2, 1-1 MVC) at Saint Louis Billikens (7-4) St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -6; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis and Drake face off in non-conference action. The Billikens are 6-1 in home games. Saint Louis ranks second in the A-10 with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Francis Okoro averaging 3.9.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 on the road. Drake is fourth in the MVC scoring 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Darnell Brodie averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is averaging 13.2 points for the Billikens.

Tucker DeVries is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Sardaar Calhoun is averaging 9.7 points and 1.7 rebounds for Drake.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

