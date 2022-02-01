The Billikens are 5-2 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis ranks third in the A-10 with 15.1 assists per game led by Yuri Collins averaging 8.4.
The Patriots and Billikens square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: De’Von Cooper averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. D’Shawn Schwartz is shooting 48.0% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.
Gibson Jimerson is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 18.1 points. Francis Okoro is shooting 61.9% and averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.
LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.
Billikens: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.