Saint Louis Billikens to host the Southern Illinois Salukis Saturday

Southern Illinois Salukis (5-2, 1-0 MVC) at Saint Louis Billikens (6-2)
The Salukis are 2-1 on the road. Southern Illinois is the leader in the MVC allowing only 58.3 points per game while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Javonte Perkins is shooting 41.2% and averaging 12.6 points for Saint Louis.
Marcus Domask is averaging 17 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 12.0 points for Southern Illinois.
