Saint Louis Billikens to host the Southern Illinois Salukis Saturday

Southern Illinois Salukis (5-2, 1-0 MVC) at Saint Louis Billikens (6-2) St. Louis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -8.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Saint Louis and Southern Illinois square off. The Billikens are 5-0 on their home court. Saint Louis is the top team in the A-10 with 39.8 points in the paint led by Javon Pickett averaging 7.8.

The Salukis are 2-1 on the road. Southern Illinois is the leader in the MVC allowing only 58.3 points per game while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Javonte Perkins is shooting 41.2% and averaging 12.6 points for Saint Louis.

Marcus Domask is averaging 17 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 12.0 points for Southern Illinois.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

