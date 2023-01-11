Saint Louis faces George Mason in conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

George Mason Patriots (10-6, 2-1 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (10-6, 2-1 A-10) St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -6.5; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: Gibson Jimerson and the Saint Louis Billikens host Victor Bailey Jr. and the George Mason Patriots. The Billikens are 8-2 on their home court. Saint Louis leads the A-10 in rebounding, averaging 37.5 boards. Francis Okoro paces the Billikens with 8.6 rebounds.

The Patriots are 2-1 in A-10 play. George Mason ranks eighth in the A-10 scoring 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Josh Oduro averaging 8.8.

The Billikens and Patriots face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okoro is averaging 6.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Billikens. Jimerson is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Bailey is averaging 13.2 points for the Patriots. Oduro is averaging 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

