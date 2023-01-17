Saint Louis faces Loyola Chicago after Perkins' 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Louis Billikens (12-6, 4-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-11, 0-5 A-10) Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis visits the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Javonte Perkins scored 27 points in Saint Louis’ 81-74 victory over the George Washington Colonials. The Ramblers have gone 4-3 in home games. Loyola Chicago gives up 72.8 points and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The Billikens are 4-1 in A-10 play. Saint Louis leads the A-10 with 16.6 assists. Yuri Collins paces the Billikens with 10.9.

The Ramblers and Billikens match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philip Alston is averaging 14.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Gibson Jimerson is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Billikens. Collins is averaging 11.3 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

