Saint Louis hosts Bishop and George Washington

Saint Louis Billikens (11-6, 3-1 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (8-8, 2-1 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Washington -4.5; over/under is 154.5 BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts the Saint Louis Billikens after James Bishop scored 26 points in George Washington’s 81-73 win against the UMass Minutemen.

The Colonials are 7-2 on their home court. George Washington scores 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Billikens have gone 3-1 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis is fourth in the A-10 with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Francis Okoro averaging 3.2.

The Colonials and Billikens square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bishop is averaging 22.3 points and five assists for the Colonials. Brendan Adams is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Okoro is averaging 6.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

