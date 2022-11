BOTTOM LINE: Evansville faces the Saint Louis Billikens after Kenny Strawbridge scored 23 points in Evansville’s 78-74 victory against the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Saint Louis finished 23-12 overall with a 14-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Billikens averaged 76.2 points per game last season, 36.3 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 11.4 on fast breaks.