Saint Louis hosts Rhode Island after Jimerson's 24-point outing

Rhode Island Rams (8-14, 4-6 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (15-8, 7-3 A-10) St. Louis; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -11.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis takes on the Rhode Island Rams after Gibson Jimerson scored 24 points in Saint Louis’ 73-65 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Billikens have gone 10-3 at home. Saint Louis ranks seventh in college basketball with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Francis Okoro averaging 5.3.

The Rams are 4-6 against conference opponents. Rhode Island is 6-12 against opponents over .500.

The Billikens and Rams face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimerson is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Billikens. Javonte Perkins is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Ishmael Leggett averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Brayon Freeman is shooting 38.3% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

