Devon Daniels added 15 points and Braxton Beverly had 13 for N.C. State, which shot 46% (26 of 57) from the field and missed 14 of 18 from long range.
Perkins, the Billikens’ leading scorer averaging 19.4 points, made 7 of 16 shots. Goodwin added a season-best five assists and two steals. Goodwin has a double-double in all but one game this season.
Yuri Collins added 17 points for Saint Louis. Gibson Jimerson had 12 points and Hasahn French a season-high 13 rebounds.
The game was tied at 58 midway through the second half. Perkins had nine points as part of 22-11 closing run, and his jumper stretched the Billikens’ lead to 77-65 with 1:31 to play.
