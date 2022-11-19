Saint Louis takes on Maryland following Collins' 22-point outing

Maryland Terrapins (3-0) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (3-0)
St. Louis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -3.5; over/under is 145.5
BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the Maryland Terrapins after Yuri Collins scored 22 points in Saint Louis’ 90-84 victory over the Memphis Tigers.
Saint Louis finished 14-5 at home last season while going 23-12 overall. The Billikens allowed opponents to score 67.9 points per game and shoot 42.2% from the field last season.
Maryland went 7-13 in Big Ten play and 3-7 on the road a season ago. The Terrapins averaged 70.9 points per game last season, 30.2 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 11.8 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.