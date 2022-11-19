Saint Louis takes on Maryland following Collins' 22-point outing

Saint Louis finished 14-5 at home last season while going 23-12 overall. The Billikens allowed opponents to score 67.9 points per game and shoot 42.2% from the field last season.

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the Maryland Terrapins after Yuri Collins scored 22 points in Saint Louis’ 90-84 victory over the Memphis Tigers.

Maryland went 7-13 in Big Ten play and 3-7 on the road a season ago. The Terrapins averaged 70.9 points per game last season, 30.2 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 11.8 on fast breaks.