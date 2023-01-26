Saint Louis visits Davidson following Mennenga's 27-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Louis Billikens (14-6, 6-1 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (10-10, 3-5 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on the Saint Louis Billikens after Sam Mennenga scored 27 points in Davidson’s 64-57 victory over the La Salle Explorers. The Wildcats have gone 5-4 at home. Davidson is ninth in the A-10 scoring 70.1 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Billikens are 6-1 in conference matchups. Saint Louis ranks third in the A-10 with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Francis Okoro averaging 3.5.

The Wildcats and Billikens match up Friday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mennenga is averaging 16.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Foster Loyer is averaging 15.4 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Davidson.

Gibson Jimerson is shooting 42.5% and averaging 12.7 points for the Billikens. Javonte Perkins is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Billikens: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

