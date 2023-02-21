Saint Louis visits Richmond following Jimerson's 28-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Louis Billikens (18-9, 10-4 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (13-14, 6-8 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the Richmond Spiders after Gibson Jimerson scored 28 points in Saint Louis’ 90-85 victory over the Duquesne Dukes. The Spiders have gone 11-3 at home. Richmond is 2-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Billikens are 10-4 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis averages 16.1 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Yuri Collins with 9.9.

The Spiders and Billikens match up Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Burton is averaging 18.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Spiders. Neal Quinn is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Advertisement

Jimerson is shooting 44.6% and averaging 14.0 points for the Billikens. Javonte Perkins is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Billikens: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article