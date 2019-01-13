LOS ANGELES — Malik Fitts and Jordan Ford scored 18 points each, Jordan Hunder had 10 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season, and Saint Mary’s beat Loyola Marymount 71-60 on Saturday night.

Tanner Krebs added 16 points for the Gaels (11-7, 2-1 West Coast Conference), who started fast and kept their lead in double digits until the final two minutes.

Saint Mary’s opened the game with a 12-0 run and led 39-14 before going into the break with a 45-26 lead.

The Lions (13-4, 1-2) had an 11-3 run early in the second half to get the deficit down into the low teens and it stayed there until Loyola Marymount briefly got within 10 at 66-58.

Eli Scott had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Lions. Mattias Markusson added 12 points.

