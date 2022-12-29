Saint Mary's (CA) hosts Jawara and San Diego

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Diego Toreros (7-7) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (10-4) Moraga, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) -15.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Seikou Sisoho Jawara scored 25 points in San Diego’s 83-78 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Gaels are 7-2 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Toreros are 1-2 on the road. San Diego has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Gaels and Toreros match up Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is averaging 13.6 points for the Gaels. Mitchell Saxen is averaging 12.9 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Eric Williams Jr. is averaging 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Toreros. Jawara is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Toreros: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article