Saint Mary's (CA) hosts New Mexico State following Mahaney's 20-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (5-3) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-3) Moraga, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) -13; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) faces the New Mexico State Aggies after Aidan Mahaney scored 20 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 68-61 win over the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Gaels have gone 6-1 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks fifth in the WCC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Saxen averaging 5.7.

The Aggies are 1-2 in road games. New Mexico State is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ducas is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Gaels. Mahaney is averaging 13.6 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

