Saint Mary's (CA) hosts Stevens and Colorado State

Colorado State Rams (7-4) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-3) Moraga, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) -11.5; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State visits the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Isaiah Stevens scored 24 points in Colorado State’s 115-72 victory against the Peru State Bobcats.

The Gaels are 7-1 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) is the best team in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 57.3 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

The Rams are 0-1 on the road. Colorado State ranks eighth in the MWC with 31.1 rebounds per game led by John Tonje averaging 5.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Stevens is averaging 18 points and 5.3 assists for the Rams. Tonje is averaging 14.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

