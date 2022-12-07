Saint Mary's (CA) takes on Missouri State, looks to stop 3-game skid

Missouri State Bears (4-4, 1-1 MVC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (6-3)
The Bears have gone 1-1 away from home. Missouri State ranks seventh in the MVC shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ducas is shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 13.9 points. Mitchell Saxen is shooting 53.1% and averaging 13.3 points for Saint Mary’s (CA).
Chance Moore is averaging 13.3 points for the Bears. Donovan Clay is averaging 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for Missouri State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.