Saint Mary's (CA) visits San Francisco following Shabazz's 25-point game

Saint Mary’s Gaels (15-4, 4-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (12-8, 1-4 WCC) San Francisco; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Khalil Shabazz scored 25 points in San Francisco’s 92-87 loss to the Portland Pilots. The Dons are 7-3 on their home court. San Francisco is sixth in the WCC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Zane Meeks averaging 2.5.

The Gaels have gone 4-0 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game.

The Dons and Gaels square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shabazz is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Dons. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Mitchell Saxen is averaging 12.9 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 73.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

