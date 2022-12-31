Saint Mary's (CA) visits Santa Clara following Saxen's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-4, 1-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (13-3, 1-0 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Santa Clara -5.5; over/under is 134 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) visits the Santa Clara Broncos after Mitchell Saxen scored 20 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 85-58 win against the San Diego Toreros.

The Broncos have gone 10-1 in home games. Santa Clara averages 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Gaels play their first true road game after going 11-4 with a 3-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshawn Justice averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Brandin Podziemski is averaging 18.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games for Santa Clara.

Logan Johnson is averaging 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Gaels. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

