Saint Mary's (CA) wins 76-62 against Loyola Marymount

Mahaney was 10-of-20 shooting, including 2 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Gaels (15-4, 4-0 West Coast Conference). Logan Johnson scored 19 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Alex Ducas was 5-of-10 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points. The Gaels prolonged their winning streak to six games.