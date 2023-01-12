Saint Mary's (CA) wins 76-62 against Loyola Marymount

MORAGA, Calif. — Aidan Mahaney scored 25 points as Saint Mary’s (CA) beat Loyola Marymount 76-62 on Thursday night.
Cameron Shelton led the Lions (12-7, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and four assists. Alex Merkviladze added nine points for Loyola Marymount. Keli Leaupepe also had seven points and eight rebounds.
Saint Mary’s (CA) took the lead with 12:44 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 35-21 at halftime, with Mahaney racking up 15 points. Saint Mary’s (CA) closed out its victory in the second half, with Johnson scoring a team-high 12 points after halftime.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.