Saint Mary's Gaels begin season at home against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 26-8 overall a season ago while going 16-0 at home. The Gaels averaged 69.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 60.6 last season.

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Mary’s Gaels begin the season at home against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

Oral Roberts finished 19-12 overall last season while going 8-6 on the road. The Golden Eagles averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second chance points and 3.0 bench points last season.