Saint Mary's Gaels face the Missouri State Bears on 3-game losing streak

Missouri State Bears (4-4, 1-1 MVC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (6-3) Moraga, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) heads into the matchup against Missouri State as losers of three straight games. The Gaels are 5-1 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks fifth in the WCC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Saxen averaging 2.8.

The Bears are 1-1 on the road. Missouri State scores 65.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ducas is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Gaels. Saxen is averaging 13.3 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 53.1% for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Chance Moore is averaging 13.3 points for the Bears. Donovan Clay is averaging 8.6 points for Missouri State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

