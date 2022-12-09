Saint Mary's Gaels face the No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State Aztecs (7-2) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (7-3)
The Aztecs are 7-2 in non-conference play. San Diego State is fourth in the MWC scoring 77.2 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Saxen is shooting 54.1% and averaging 13.9 points for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Saint Mary’s (CA).
Micah Parrish averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Matt Bradley is averaging 12.1 points for San Diego State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.