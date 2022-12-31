Saint Peter's hosts Joseph and Iona

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-6, 2-2 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (9-4, 2-0 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Iona faces the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Nelly Junior Joseph scored 20 points in Iona’s 76-66 win over the Pepperdine Waves. The Gaels have gone 4-0 in home games. Iona is the leader in the MAAC with 14.9 fast break points.

The Peacocks are 2-2 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s is ninth in the MAAC with 11.3 assists per game led by Latrell Reid averaging 4.2.

The Gaels and Peacocks face off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Daniss Jenkins is shooting 43.9% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for Iona.

Jaylen Murray averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 48.7% from beyond the arc. Isiah Dasher is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 37.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

