Canisius’ Malik Johnson made two free throws to tie the game with 15.3 seconds left before Estrada broke the tie. Jordan Henderson missed a 3-pointer along the baseline as the game ended.
Majesty Brandon led the Golden Griffins (10-19, 5-13 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) with 21 points, Corey Brown added 13 points and Henderson 10.
The Peacocks (16-12, 13-6) secured a top-two seed for the MAAC tournament with one regular-season game against Iona remaining. They are a half-game back of Siena (13-5), which has two games left.
Canisius plays Marist and Niagara in its final two games.
