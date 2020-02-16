Taj Benning had six rebounds for the Stags (10-15, 6-8).
Landon Taliaferro, whose 12 points per game entering the matchup led the Stags, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).
The Peacocks evened the season series against the Stags with the win. Fairfield defeated St. Peter’s 61-51 on Jan. 15. St. Peter’s faces Manhattan on the road on Friday. Fairfield faces Niagara at home on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.