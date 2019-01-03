JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Davauhnte Turner scored 21 points and Saint Peter’s opened Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference play with a 65-60 win over Siena on Thursday.

The Peacocks (4-10) took control with a 10-0 surge in the first half and had a 12-0 run in the second half that allow them to survive an answering 12-0 run by the Saints (5-9).

In the key stretch, four different players scored for Saint Peter’s, which made 5 of 6 shots with a pair of 3-pointers. Turner’s trey started the run and Derrick Woods capped it with a layup for a 51-32 lead with 12:25 to play.

Siena then made 5 of 6 shots with a pair of 3s, getting within 51-44 on a Jalen Pickett 3-pointer at the 9:18 mark. Manny Dixon stopped the drought for Saint Peter’s and Turner turned a Samuel Idowu steal into a bucket for a 10-point lead.

Both teams shot over 60 percent in the second half and 50 percent for the game. Saint Peter’s previous three wins were at home in overtime.

Evan Fisher had 23 points and Picket 16 for Siena.

