Saint Peter's visits Fairfield for conference showdown

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (4-3, 0-1 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (2-6, 0-1 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairfield -5; over/under is 124.5 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s takes on Fairfield in MAAC action Saturday. The Stags play their first home game after going 2-6 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site matchups to begin the season. Fairfield is 0-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Peacocks have gone 0-1 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s ranks sixth in the MAAC scoring 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Corey Washington averaging 4.0.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields is shooting 41.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Stags. TJ Long is averaging 8.5 points for Fairfield.

Jaylen Murray is shooting 45.0% and averaging 14.7 points for the Peacocks. Isiah Dasher is averaging 10.0 points for Saint Peter’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

