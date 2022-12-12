Saint Peter's visits Hartford on 4-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (4-5, 0-2 MAAC) at Hartford Hawks (4-8) West Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s visits Hartford looking to end its four-game road skid. The Hawks are 4-2 on their home court. Hartford leads the DI Independent in rebounding, averaging 31.5 boards. Pano Pavlidis leads the Hawks with 6.9 rebounds.

The Peacocks are 0-4 on the road. Saint Peter’s ranks eighth in the MAAC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Latrell Reid averaging 4.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Briggs McClain is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Michael Dunne is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Jaylen Murray averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 52.9% from beyond the arc. Isiah Dasher is averaging 11.2 points for Saint Peter’s.

