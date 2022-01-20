The Peacocks are 4-1 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s is 1-3 in one-possession games.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Thomasson is averaging 9.4 points for the Purple Eagles. Marcus Hammond is averaging 15.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the last 10 games for Niagara.
Matthew Lee is averaging 3.8 points for the Peacocks. Daryl Banks III is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.
LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.
Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.