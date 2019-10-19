Salazar lined up the winner from 34 yards.

Jackson State (2-5, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) fell into a hole as MVSU (1-6, 0-3) scored 21 unanswered points to open the game.

Ponder threw a 19-yard TD to DD Bowie to get the Tigers on the board just before halftime and start a 28-0 run.

Freshman Kymari Clarke’s 7-yard TD run gave the Tigers a 28-21 lead with 1:21 remaining in the fourth quarter. Dejerric Bryant sent the game into OT when his 7-yard touchdown run knotted the score at 28-28 with 28 seconds left in regulation.

Clarke led all rushers with 171 yards on 20 carries.

