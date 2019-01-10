EAST LANSING, Mich. — Brad Salem is taking over as Michigan State’s offensive coordinator after coach Mark Dantonio rearranged several roles on his staff.

The Spartans did not announce any firings or new hires Thursday, but several assistants will be in different jobs. Salem moves from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator, and he’ll also coach running backs. Dave Warner and Jim Bollman, who have been co-offensive coordinators for Michigan State, will no longer have that duty. Warner will coach quarterbacks, and Bollman will coach the offensive line.

Offensive line coach Mark Staten will move to tight ends and will help coordinate special teams. Assistant defensive backs coach Don Treadwell will move to wide receivers, and wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel will help coach the secondary.

Michigan State struggled offensively last season and went 7-6.

