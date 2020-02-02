Monmouth led 37-35 at halftime and scored a season-high 53 second-half points.
Dimencio Vaughn scored a season-high 28 points on 10-of-11 shooting for the Broncs (12-9, 6-5). Frederick Scott added 14 points. Kimar Williams and Stevie Jordan scored 11 and 10, respectively.
