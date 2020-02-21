Deion Hammond, the Hawks’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 16 points per game, was held to only seven points on 3-of-12 shooting.
Tyler Sagl had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Red Foxes (6-18, 5-10). Matt Herasme added 15 points. Braden Bell had 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Red Foxes on the season. Monmouth defeated Marist 74-66 on Jan. 16. Monmouth plays Quinnipiac at home on Sunday. Marist faces Niagara at home on Sunday.
