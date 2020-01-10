Deion Hammond had 7 points. The Hawks’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 16.0 points per game, he shot 20 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

Armon Harried had 15 points for the Golden Griffins (5-10, 0-4), whose losing streak reached six games. Jacco Fritz added 15 points. Malik Johnson had 9 points and 12 rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only four assists.

Monmouth matches up against Quinnipiac on the road on Sunday. Canisius faces St. Peter’s on the road on Sunday.

