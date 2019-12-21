It’s the eighth time in Salnave’s career that he has scored in the final 15 seconds of regulation or overtime to tie or win it for the Hawks. His 3 at the buzzer lifted Monmouth over Princeton 67-66 last Tuesday.

Salnave scored 19 points and Deion Hammond had 20 for the Hawks (6-5). Mustapha Traore scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Clark scored 18 points for the Great Danes (6-8), who have lost all six of their road games this season. Healy scored 15 points and Romani Hansen had 10 with 10 rebounds.

Monmouth plays at Siena Jan. 3 and Albany plays at Columbia next Monday.

