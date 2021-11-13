Leading 19-7 at halftime, SIU broke the game open with a 21-point third quarter that included a Baker-to-Cox score, Anthony Knighton’s pick-6 and Donnavan Spencer’s short TD run.
Baker was 17 of 26 for 233 yards passing.
Anthony Thompson was 21 of 33 for 192 yards with two touchdowns and two of the Sycamores’ three interceptions. Dante Hendrix had two touchdown catches for ISU (4-6, 2-5).
