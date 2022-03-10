The Bearkats are 13-5 against WAC opponents. Sam Houston is ninth in the WAC scoring 68.9 points per game and is shooting 42.7%.
The teams meet for the third time this season. Grand Canyon won 67-41 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Jovan Blacksher Jr. led Grand Canyon with 18 points, and Javion May led Sam Houston with eight points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Blacksher is shooting 42.1% and averaging 16.4 points for the Antelopes. Holland Woods is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.
Savion Flagg is scoring 18.6 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bearkats. Demarkus Lampley is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.
LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.
Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 64.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.